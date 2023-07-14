A Pike County man was recently indicted on a murder charge in connection with a shooting that occurred in the Phelps community in May.
Sterlin Justice, 19, of Hurricane Creek, Stopover, was indicted on a charge of murder July 12.
According to a statement from Kentucky State Police, just after 8 a.m. on May 12, troopers and investigators responded to a residence on Ky. 194 East and found a male victim, identified as William Working, 34, had been shot.
Working was declared dead at the scene by Pike County Coroner Kevin Hall's office.
According to Pike Commonwealth’s Attorney Bill Slone, Working, who was Justice’s first cousin, had been shot three times.
Justice, Slone said, had spent the night at Working’s residence the night before the shooting.
It is unclear what caused the altercation, Slone said.
According to KSP, Justice was arrested a short time after the incident at a residence approximately 5 miles from the scene of the shooting.
The incident did result in a brief lockdown of Phelps High School as a precautionary procedure.
KSP Det. Mahala Lewis is leading the investigation.
Justice remains lodged in the Pike County Detention Center on the charges.