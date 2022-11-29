A Pike County man has been indicted on charges including murder related to a September shooting death.
A grand jury issued an indictment against Monroe Jackson, 57, of Caney Drive, Pikeville, related to the Sept. 19 death of Ryan Hurst.
According to a statement from Kentucky State Police, on Sept. 19, KSP Pikeville Post 9 received a call at 6:42 p.m. regarding a shooting.
Investigators, the statement said, responded to a residence at Caney Drive and discovered Hurst, 32, of Flatwoods, had been shot.
The investigation indicates that an altercation occurred between Hurst and Jackson, which led to Jackson fatally shooting Hurst, the statement said.
Hurst, the statement said, was pronounced dead at the scene by the Pike County Coroner’s Office.
Jackson was lodged in the Pike County Detention Center on a charge of murder after the incident and remained lodged there as of presstime Nov. 28.
The investigation is being conducted by Det. Cody Stiltner.
The grand jury also indicted Samantha J. Sexton, 30, of Central Street, Cumberland on charges of first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance, second-degree possession of a controlled substance, third-degree possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and a traffic charge in an unrelated case.
Editor’s Note: An indictment is not an assertion of guilt. It is a finding by a grand jury that there exists enough evidence to formally charge an individual with a crime and all individuals are innocent until proven guilty.