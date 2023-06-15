Pike man indicted for deaths of woman, unborn child in crash

A Pike County man was indicted June 14 on charges including murder related to the deaths of a woman and her unborn child in a crash in May.
The grand jury indicted Craig Stanfield, 34, of Knob Fork Road, Pikeville, on charges of murder (two counts) and vehicular homicide (two counts) related to the death of Kaylee Sword and her unborn child in the May 10 incident. Pike Commonwealth’s Attorney Bill Slone said that the vehicular homicide law under which Stanfield was charged is new and his office will drop either the vehicular homicide charges or the murder charges, depending on which best ultimately fits the case.
Slone said that, on the day of the crash, Stanfield had gone into Hideway Novelties on U.S. 23 at Mullins and stole an item, then fled. Slone said Sword was on Stanfield’s motorcycle waiting for him and Stanfield got on the vehicle and pulled out.
Ultimately, police said at the time, Stanfield’s motorcycle pulled into the path of a commercial vehicle. Stanfield was injured in the crash, while Sword was pronounced dead at the scene by Pike County Coroner Kevin Hall’s Office.
In addition to the charges of either murder or vehicular homicide, Stanfield was also indicted on charges of first-degree possession of a controlled substance, third offense DUI, theft, third-degree possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, a traffic charge and being a persistent felony offender in the second degree.