Although Daniel Smith has been with the Ky. Dist. 12 Transportation Department for a brief time, he has already left a major imprint with his heroic actions that saved another man’s life.
On the day following the historic July flooding that ravaged the region, Smith said he was on the job in Long Fork of Virgie when he heard someone screaming.
“I was driving up the road and heard somebody screaming … and I looked and saw a guy hanging on by a tree limb about to drown,” said Smith. “And I jumped out and I was the first one that got to him and I pulled him out of the water.”
Smith said although the man was in pretty deep water, he was close to the bank. Smith was able to pull the man to safety from the bank of the creek.
Chief District Engineer Mary Westfall Holbrook said she couldn’t be more proud of Smith.
“I don’t know what I would do in that situation … I don’t know if any of us do,” said Holbrook. “But he (Smith) instinctively put others before himself and he jumped in there and saved this man’s life.”
The July flood event was the first natural disaster event Smith had ever worked, he said, as he is only about 18 months into his career.
On Jan. 19, Smith was honored by the transportation cabinet with the Heroic Action Safety Award for his bravery that day.
Holbrook presented the award to Smith.
State Highway Engineer James Ballinger presented Smith with a Team Kentucky jacket on behalf of the transportation cabinet and Transportation Secretary Jim Gray.
Ballinger said Smith is the embodiment of what they look for in those who represent the
transportation cabinet.
“Daniel, I just want to thank you on behalf of the transportation cabinet, for your heroic actions that saved someone else’s life,” said Ballinger. “Someone that puts themself and their safety at risk to save someone else’s, that’s a true public servant in my opinion.”
Smith said he was shocked when he found out he was going to win an award and he thanked the cabinet.
According to Shantana Woodward, Dist. 12 public information officer, when asked what he did when the ordeal was over, Smith replied, “I went back to work.”