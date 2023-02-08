Pike man gets life in federal prison in overdose death case

A Pike County man was sentenced to serve life in prison for his role in the overdose death of a Pike County Detention Center inmate.
On Feb. 7, U.S. District Judge Robert Wier sentenced Justin Bryant, 38, of Shelbiana, to serve life in prison on charges of distributing fentanyl and para-flurofentanyl that caused death of a victim, and for conspiring with others to distribute heroin, fentanyl, and para-fluorofentanyl.
According to a statement from the office of U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of Kentucky Carlton S. Shier IV, Bryant was convicted by a federal jury in October 2022. According to evidence at trial, the statement said, on October 12, 2021, Bryant smuggled drugs into the Pike County Detention Center and distributed them. The drugs contained fentanyl and para-fluorofentanyl, and their use resulted in the death of another individual in the jail.
Shier, Todd Scott, special agent in charge, DEA Louisville Field Division; and Mike Riddle, chief of the Pikeville Police Department jointly announced the sentence.
The investigation was conducted by the DEA and the Pikeville Police Department. The United States was represented by Assistant U.S. Attorney Andrew H. Trimble.
