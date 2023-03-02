Pike man facing murder charge

A Pike man is facing charges including murder and first-degree burglary, while an alleged accomplice is facing a charge of first-degree burglary related to an incident which left a Pike County man dead in December.
A Pike grand jury on March 1 indicted Curtis “Boog” Jones Jr., 39, of Jones Road, Rockhouse, on a charge of murder related to the Dec. 18 death of Timothy Justice, 60, as well as charges of first-degree burglary, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon (two counts) and tampering with physical evidence.
The grand jury also indicted James Dewayne “Shane” Phillps, 47, of Left Fork of Dry Fork, Elkhorn City, on a charge of first-degree burglary related to the same incident.
Assistant Pike Commonwealth’s Attorney Don Smith said the criminal complaint originally filed in the case, which saw the duo charged with second-degree burglary, detailed the initial investigatory findings of the Kentucky State Police.
The case, he said, first came to KSP’s attention through a 911 call from Justice.
“Timothy told 911 that he could see two men on surveillance camera that he had at his residence ... and that he was going to confront them and wanted KSP to come and meet him,” he said. “When KSP arrived, they found Timothy Justice and no one on the scene.”
Through the course of the investigation, Smith said, KSP determined that the men were Jones and Phillips and that Jones had shot Justice.
“The evidence ended up being such that the grand jury believed that Jones was the one who committed the murder,” he said.
Smith expressed appreciation for the hard work of KSP, particularly Det. Joseph Coleman, as well as for community tips and information which were vital to bringing charges in the case.
“We see very few violent crimes and particularly murders and I’m glad KSP pulled out all the stops to work it,” Smith said. “
Jones and Phillips have been held in the Pike County Detention Center since their original arrests in December, a few days after Justice’s death.