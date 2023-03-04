A Pike man is facing federal child pornography charges.
According to court documents, on Feb. 23, a federal grand jury indicted Bill Daniel Combs, 38, of Redale Road, Pikeville, on charges of production and possession of child pornography.
Kentucky State Police said Combs was originally arrested as the result of an undercover Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) investigation. The KSP Electronic Crime Branch began the investigation after discovering the suspect communicating with tje juvenile online, the statement said.
The investigation resulted in an interview at a shelter in Pikeville on March 2, 2021, the statement said. Equipment used to facilitate the crime was seized and taken to the KSP forensic laboratory for examination, according to the statement.
The indictment said Combs faces between 15 and 30 years in prison if convicted on the child pornography production charge and a maximum of 10 years in prison on the possession charge.
Court records show Combs is currently free on a $10,000 surety bond set in his Pike Circuit Court case related to the same incidents. An arrest warrant has been issued.