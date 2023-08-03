A Pike County man has pleaded not guilty on a murder charge in connection with a shooting that took place in the Phelps community earlier this year.
Sterlin Justice, 19, of Hurricane Creek, Stopover, appeared before Pike Circuit Judge Howard Keith Hall on July 27, at which time he entered a plea of not guilty.
According to a statement from Kentucky State Police, just after 8 a.m. on May 12, troopers and investigators responded to a residence on Ky. 194 East and found a male victim, identified as William Working, 34, had been shot.
Working was declared dead at the scene by Pike County Coroner Kevin Hall's office.
According to Pike Commonwealth’s Attorney Bill Slone, Working, who was Justice’s first cousin, had been shot three times.
Justice, Slone said, had spent the night at Working’s residence the night before the shooting.
It is unclear what caused the altercation, Slone said.
According to KSP, Justice was arrested a short time after the incident at a residence approximately 5 miles from the scene of the shooting.
The incident did result in a brief lockdown of Phelps High School as a precautionary procedure.
Assistant Pike Commonwealth’s Attorney Melissa Goodman said the commonwealth recommended no bond in this case.
Additionally, Goodman said, the commonwealth asked Hall to find Justice to be a risk to others and a danger to the commonwealth.
Furthermore, Goodman continued, the commonwealth requested Hall to prohibit Justice from contacting the victim’s wife and from leaving the state until sentencing.
Garland Arnett, with the Kentucky Department of Public Advocacy, represented Justice and said he disagreed that Justice is a danger to the commonwealth.
However, Arnett said, the defense would agree to a no contact order.
Additionally, Arnett requested the court to consider a property bond with home incarceration.
However, Hall said he will follow the recommendation of the commonwealth and issue no bond at this time.
A pretrial was set for 9 a.m. on Oct. 19.