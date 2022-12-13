A Pike County man was recently arrested on several charges, including trafficking in methamphetamine, after Kentucky State Police reportedly responded to a call about a suspicious vehicle located at Harbor Freight.
According to the arrest citation written by Kentucky State Police Trooper B. Allen, upon making contact with the occupants of the vehicle, the driver was placed under arrest for DUI.
The passenger, later identified as Brandon Holbrooks, 36, of Marrowbone Creek, Elkhorn, was removed from the vehicle, the citation said. It was confirmed by Post 9 that Holbrooks had three active warrants.
A search of Holbrooks’ person, Allen wrote, resulted in the discovery of several pills Holbrooks stated were gabapentin, along with a Marlboro Red cigarette pack containing a baggie of suspected methamphetamine.
During a search of the passenger area, the citation said, Allen discovered a pouch containing several grams of suspected methamphetamine. Also located in the passenger floorboard was a pouch containing more than 20 small baggies and operational digital scales consistent with the use of trafficking in narcotics.
Holbrooks was placed under arrest and lodged in the Pike County Detention Center on charges of first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance first-offense (methamphetamine), possession of drug paraphernalia, prescription of a controlled substance not in proper container and public intoxication.