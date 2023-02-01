A Pike County man was arrested on several charges for allegedly attempting to burglarize a Pikeville business.
According to court documents, in the early morning hours of Jan. 28, Pikeville Police Officer Chandler Nelson responded to the Extra Mile Gas Station in Pikeville in reference to a burglary alarm.
Upon arrival, Nelson wrote, he checked the perimeter of the building and found a window that had been broken out and there was a crowbar lying on the ground just below the window.
With the assistance of officers Colby Hobson and Daniel Fields, as well as Sgt. Billy Ratliff, Nelson began investigating. Nelson wrote that the officers were able to view video showing the incident in which a man comes into view and unsuccessfully attempts to pry open the window. A short time later, the citation said, the video shows the man coming back into view and attempting to pry open the window.
At that point, the citation said, officers identified the suspect as Bobby Joe Thacker, 42, of Greasy Creek Road, Shelbiana, who then was seen taking the crowbar and striking the window again before fleeing the scene in the direction of the nearby Hatfield and McCoy Lodge.
Nelson wrote that officers were eventually able to find Thacker in one of the rooms and place him under arrest. The citation said officers also located the jacket and hat worn in the incident in the hotel room.
Thacker was lodged in the Pike County Detention Center on charges of third-degree attempted burglary, possession of burglary tools and second-degree criminal mischief.