The Pike County Fiscal Court discussed during its Sept. 23 special meeting the issue of whether trick-or-treating would be allowed, as well as how and when in Pike County in light of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Pike County Public Health Director Tammy Riley told the court that there were three recommended options: Normal door-to-door, which is highest risk; trunk-or-treating events, which are the next lowest risk; and drive-through options, which represent the lowest risk. She said the health department recommends alternative trick-or-treat activities this year, such as drive-through events, that are lower risk.
Pike Judge-Executive Ray Jones said the county is concerned about the rising number of cases in the county, and said officials will reach out to officials with the Pike County Schools District to consider the possibility of using schools as sites for drive-through-style events. The court, he said, will make a final decision on the matter in its next meeting, set for 5:30 p.m. Oct. 6.
