The Pike County Fiscal Court voted on Dec. 20 to accept an audit report from the Office of Kentucky Auditor Mike Harmon’s office which found no issues with the court’s 2021-2022 finances.
According to a statement from Harmon’s office, the auditors found no issues with the county’s finances.
“The auditor noted no instances of noncompliance,” the statement said. “The auditor also noted no matters involving internal control over financial reporting and its operation that were considered to be material weaknesses.
During the regular meeting, the court voted to accept the report, which Pike Judge-Executive Ray Jones said points to the improved fiscal health of the county over the past four years.
“The day we took office, there was $100,000 in the bank account,” he said. “We had to look for every penny we could because we had about a $500,000-$600,000 payroll coming up in a few days.”
Since then, he said, the court has had clean audits.
“Every audit for this fiscal court has been clean,” Jones said. “There’s not been one adverse finding for our fiscal court for the last four years.”
Jones said County Treasurer Frankie Stacy is a major reason the county has been able to recover despite its past financial problems.
“A lot of people don’t realize that, if Frankie hadn’t done what he’s done, the county probably would have had a state takeover in 2018,” Jones said. “We came within days of that happening.”