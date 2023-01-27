A Pike County man and woman entered guilty pleas on Jan. 25 to charges of violating graves, for which they could be sentenced to serve one to five years in prison.
According to court documents, in June, 2021, Douglas Gooslin, 56, and Kristie Bentley, 45, both of Pinson Road, Belfry, were observed stealing several items from multiple graves at Mountain View Memorial Gardens in Huddy, Kentucky.
Upon making contact with Bentley and Gooslin at their residence on June 10, 2021, the citation said, Kentucky State Police found and recovered more than $2,000 worth of gravesite decorations. The recovered items had been stolen from the graves of fallen Trooper Jonathan Leonard, his mother, Karen Leonard, and Tyler Williams over a period of approximately three years, the citation said.
During the thefts, court documents said, Bentley and Gooslin damaged both property at the cemetery and the gravesites.
Gooslin and Bentley appeared before Pike Circuit Judge Eddy Coleman on Jan. 25, at which time they both pleaded guilty.
Pike Commonwealth’s Attorney Bill Slone offered a blind guilty plea without a plea agreement to both Gooslin and Bentley. Slone said the commonwealth did not make any recommendations on sentencing.
Coleman asked Gooslin and Bentley if they understood that the court would impose their sentences at the sentencing trial.
“You understand the commonwealth has not made a recommendation,” said Coleman. “And you are going to accept whatever punishment the court
believes should be imposed.”
Gooslin and Bentley both said they understood.
Slone said they attempted to solve this case through mediation but were unable to do so. He said the families of the victims were in agreement with the blind guilty pleas and the court-imposed sentencing.
“I have spoken to the victim’s families,” said Slone. “And they’re all in agreement with this procedure.”
Coleman accepted Gooslin and Bentley’s guilty pleas and set the sentencing date for 10 a.m. March 16.