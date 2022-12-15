Pike doctor charged with drug trafficking, possession

A Pikeville doctor is facing felony charges after, court documents said, officers served a search warrant at his Pike County residence and found evidence of drug trafficking.
According to an arrest citation written by J. Emit Thompson, with Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron’s Office, on Dec. 15, officers were executing a federal search warrant at the Ratliff Street, Coal Run, residence of Jason N. Stamper, 51. While searching, Thompson wrote, officers discovered a baggie containing a white substance consistent with methamphetamine, as well as multiple bags of the Attention Defict/Hyperactivity Disorder drug Vyvanse.
In addition, the citation said, officers found scales, pipes, a container and baggies in the same area containing residue.
Stamper was lodged in the Pike County Detention Center on charges of first-offense trafficking in a controlled substance, first-degree possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.
According to Kentucky Board of Medical Licensure records, Stamper is a practicing psychiatrist whose office is located at Hambley Boulevard in Pikeville, where a police presence was also seen throughout the day on Dec. 15.