After participating in the Northpoint Academy JAG (Jobs for America’s Graduates) program, Adam Conn made his way from homeless youth who felt he had no future to state champion full of dreams.
Adam was recognized by the Pike County Board of Education for winning first place in public speaking in the state JAG competition during their April 11 meeting.
According to Northpoint Academy JAG Specialist Rick Branham, every year, kids who participate in the JAG programs across the state meet to compete in various categories. The categories include job readiness, financial literacy, quick decisions, promotional video, essay, public speaking and T-shirt design.
At this year’s competition, Branham said, Adam was one of the four Northpoint Academy students to place.
Adam won first place in the state in public speaking, Branham said.
During the meeting, Adam said his prompt for the speech was to talk about how JAG has helped prepare for the future.
Before JAG, Adam said in his speech, he was a homeless youth who felt he had no foreseeable future.
However, after entering Northpoint Academy, Adam said, with the support and encouragement of his JAG teacher, Branham, that changed.
During his time as a JAG participant, Adam said, he has experienced so many different career options he didn’t even know he had.
He went on to say he’s met a number of contacts and attended college and career fairs thanks to his time in the JAG program.
“How has JAG supported me in looking toward and preparing for my future?” said Adam. “I now, thanks to JAG, have a foreseeable future.”
Members of the board expressed how proud they are of Adam.
“You really don’t know what kids are dealing with everyday,” said Board Member Stephany Lowe. “It seems like he’s had the right help to turn his life around.”
Superintendent Dr. Reed Adkins agreed.
“I’m really, really proud of Adam,” said Adkins.