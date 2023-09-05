In an effort to better serve the community, the Pike County Sheriff’s Office is forming a Crisis Intervention Team.
During the Pike County Fiscal Court Aug. 22 meeting, the court unanimously approved a motion to provide funding to the Pike County Sheriff’s Office for weapons, plate carriers, body armor and accessories for the Crisis Intervention Team.
Purchasing Agent Greg Fannin said that recently, the sheriff’s office approached the court.
“They’re asking for some help in creating a Crisis Intervention Team,” he said.
The team, Fannin said, will be made up of five officers.
“(The team) will be formed from the most experienced officers,” said Fannin.
The Crisis Intervention Team will be used for dangerous situations, Fannin said, as well as situations which need to be contained.
Because of this, Fannin said, the team will need special weapons and armor.
“This team would need some armored vests that are a little bit more of a vest than what they’re actually using now,” said Fannin.
Pike Judge-Executive Ray Jones questioned if the court had budgeted for this expense.
Although vests and weapons were budgeted, Pike County Treasurer Frankie Stacy said, some changes have been made.
“We had budgeted an amount for vests and rifles, but the amount that we put in wasn’t for this,” said Stacy. “He (the sheriff) had changed the type of rifles he’s asking for, but I think the prices are about the same.”
The price for the firearms, plate carriers and accessories is $9,850, according to Jones, and the prices for body armor is $7,980.
Commissioner Clinard “Bubby” Adkins made the motion to approve funding.
“I’ll make a motion to protect the ones that protect us,” said Adkins.
The motion passed unanimously.