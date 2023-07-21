The Pike County Summer Sheriff’s Camp 2023 has been a success and Pike County Sheriff Rodney Scott said the camp is serving more children each year.
“The boys camp was held July 11-13 and the girls camp was held this week, July 18-20,” Scott said. “We had 16 boys who got to jug fish, swim, hike, rode horses and enjoyed the water park and this week we had 13 girls enjoying the events.”
Scott said many people are owed thanks for making the camp so successful this year.
“I want to thank the Department of Fish and Wildlife, the City of Pikeville for the use of Bob Amos Park, the YMCA, Breaks Interstate Park, the Army Corps of Engineers, H & M Stables and the cooks at Pike County Central High School for preparing breakfast for the campers,” he said.
Scott said the camp continues to grow.
“We seem to be getting more kids each year,” Scott said. “We had 29 kids this year that maybe wouldn’t have had a vacation or get to hang out with other kids and this camp allowed them to do so.”
Scott said plans are already underway for next year's camp.
For more information on the camp or how to contribute, call, (606) 432-6260.