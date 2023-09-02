As classrooms fill back up and respiratory season is upon us, Pike County is seeing an increase in COVID-19 cases.
According to Pike County Public Health Director Tammy Riley, last week, Pike County recorded an average of 30-33 positive COVID-19 cases per day in a seven-day period.
However, Riley said, with significant amount of testing occurring at home, those numbers could be double or higher.
Despite a rise in the number of cases, severity seems to be lower than in the past.
“While we are having higher levels of positive tests, we’re not seeing the surge in hospitalizations that we did previously,” said Riley.
Additionally, Riley said, according to the Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), Pike County’s community levels remain low.
There are a multitude of ways individuals can protect themselves from COVID-19, Riley said.
“There are vaccinations and precautions that we can all take, not only to protect ourselves, but to protect our neighbors, our loved ones and our community,” Riley said.
The best and most effective way to protect yourself, Riley said, is to get vaccinated.
“We ask individuals first and foremost to get your vaccine,” said Riley. “The data remains very firm in that there is protection from vaccination.”
According to Riley, 86 percent of people under the age of 60 who died due to COVID-19 were unvaccinated; and 56 percent of people over the age of 60 who died due to COVID-19 were unvaccinated.
For individuals who have received the vaccine, Riley said, it is recommended that they stay up to date on the current booster.
This fall, Riley said, an updated booster which will address the Omicron sub variants is anticipated to be released.
Individuals should consult with their primary care provider about receiving a booster, Riley said.
“There is no cookie-cutter answer for everyone,” said Riley. “It depends on the scenario and risk factors.”
In addition to getting the vaccine and staying current on the booster, Riley said, another recommendation is for individuals to look at improving the ventilation in their home and work spaces.
Also, she continued, avoid being around individuals who have tested positive or been exposed.
If an individual has been exposed, Riley said, it is recommended they follow the CDC guidelines for post-exposure, which include monitoring symptoms and testing yourself six days after exposure.
For individuals who test positive for COVID-19, Riley said, it is recommended that they isolate for five days.
“If you test positive for COVID, follow isolation recommendations,” said Riley. “Stay home and keep from spreading it.”
For the five days immediately following isolation, Riley said, it is recommended that individuals avoid being around those who are high risk, such as in a congregate setting or a skilled nursing or healthcare facility. Individuals may resume activities while wearing a mask for those five days, she added.
In the near future, Riley said, the Moderna and Pfizer vaccines will be moving to a commercial medium.
When that happens, Riley said, similar to the influenza vaccine, the COVID-19 vaccine will be available via a doctor or pharmacy appointment and will require out-of-pocket or insurance payment.
The Pike County Health Department is prepared for this change, Riley said, and will have programs in place for those in need.
“The health department will have a couple of programs for the under and un-insured child or adult who would require vaccination,” said Riley.
The health department also offers programs for Medicaid, she added.
Riley said the COVID-19 vaccination and current booster are available at the Pike County Health Department.