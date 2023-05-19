High school students across Pike County are now afforded the opportunity to participate in a no-cost tutoring program thanks to a partnership between the University of Pikeville and the Pike County Schools District.
According to Gary Justice, dean of admissions at the University of Pikeville, the program will offer one hour of free tutoring per month in addition to unlimited homework help to every student in grades nine through 12 in the Pike County Schools District.
The program is called Plexxus, Justice said, and will link Pike County high school students with college students throughout the country for tutoring sessions.
“It could be somebody from Stanford University in California,” Justice said. “Or it could be Yale, it could be the University of Kentucky or the University of Pikeville.”
The tutoring sessions will be live, Justice said, so the students can interact with the tutor.
“This is live where you’re interacting with somebody,” said Justice. “So, sometimes they can see the nonverbal cues.”
Justice found the program, he said, after Pike County Schools Superintendent Dr. Reed Adkins expressed his concerns with students having difficulties with funds for tutoring services.
After brainstorming with Adkins and other leaders at the Pike County School District and the University of Pikeville, Justice said, the university purchased the contract through Plexxus to begin providing tutoring to the high schools.
Justice said the program fits in with the university’s mission.
“UPike was founded in 1889 to bring education to the region,” said Justice. “This is another opportunity for us to continue to be an active partner in the region and help out students.”
The program is currently live and available for students to use, Justice said.
The schedule is flexible to fit the students’ needs, he continued, so they can link with a tutor during evenings or on weekends.
The live tutoring sessions are recorded, Justice said, so the students may go back and reference the lesson anytime they need to.
“A lot of students will get it recorded and they’ll take it back to the teacher and say, ‘hey, this is what they’re showing me,’” Justice said.
Along with the free hour of live tutoring, Justice said, the program also offers unlimited homework help.
Rather than a live interactive session, Justice said, the homework help is more like a chat in which a student submits a question and receives a response from a tutor.
Adkins said the unlimited homework help is an excellent opportunity for students.
“That is every night for every child,” said Adkins.
The program is available even through the summer months, Justice said, providing opportunities for students to get ahead of the coming year or to prepare for the ACT.
Adkins said he is excited to get the program up and running for the high school students in the district.
“We want to see our kids excel,” said Adkins. “And excel at a very high level.”
Justice said UPike is here to serve the region, not just Pike County.
If any other school is interested in the Plexxus tutoring program, Justice said, he encourages them to reach out to the university.
“We’re here to serve not just Pike County, but any of the surrounding areas,” Justice said.
UPike is willing to continue the contract with Plexxus, Justice said, as long as the Pike County Schools District is satisfied with the program.
“If they’re satisfied, we’re definitely going to continue that service for them,” said Justice.