As the state is gearing up for the annual Student Technology Leadership Program (STLP) Competition, Pike County Schools will be hosting an STLP showcase of their own.
According to Clayton Potter, director of technology for Pike County Schools, the state competition is set to be held during the district’s spring break this year, presenting difficulties for them to get students to the event.
To ensure the students will still be highlighted and recognized, Potter said, the district will host an STLP showcase of their own.
“We’re wanting to do the showcase,” Potter said, “to highlight the accomplishments and projects the students have been working on.”
Typically, Potter said, they will have about 150-200 students in grades 4-12 participate in the state competition.
At the upcoming county showcase, Potter said, he expects to have about 25 tables set up for students from almost every school throughout the district.
According to Potter, the categories in the showcase range from digital art, photography and app development to service type projects in which the students go out and tie technology into everyday living.
“Some of the projects are innovative,” said Potter. “They come up with a product or a device that could be put in production to help out with everyday life.”
Also included in the showcase, Potter said, will be a couple Esports and robotics teams. Although these categories are typically not included in an STLP showcase, Potter said, they will be highlighting the technical things in their programs.
The showcase will be held from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Thursday, March 2 on the seventh floor of University of Pikeville’s Health Professions Education Building, located at 810 Hambley Boulevard in Pikeville.
Potter said he encourages community members to come out, enjoy themselves and support the students.
“We’re using this as an opportunity to showcase and highlight our students’ work in the technical areas,” said Potter. “And we’re inviting the community … to come out and support the kids.”