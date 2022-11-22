The Pike County Schools District is extending the number of parent notes that can be used for excused absences this school year.
In previous years, the attendance policy stated that students were permitted to use five parent notes to excuse absences during a full school year.
However, starting in mid December, that number will increase to 10.
Pike County Schools Superintendent Reed Adkins said with COVID, the flu and other illnesses running rampant, the district is trying to provide leniency for parents.
“With the last few years and COVID, we want to give parents latitude to be able to keep their kids home and not feel like they’re going to be in danger of being taken to court,” said Adkins. “We’re just trying to help the parents out.”
Students are allowed unlimited doctor’s notes to be used as excuses, however, Adkins said the school district is trying to help keep parents from having to unnecessarily expose their children and themselves to other illnesses by going to the doctor’s office every time their children are sick.
“With COVID, the flu and other things, we’d rather them not have to go to the doctor to get a note each time,” Adkins said. “A lot of times, when they go to the doctor, they can pick up different things.”
The members of the Pike County Board of Education voted unanimously to pass the first reading of the new policy at their regularly scheduled meeting on Nov. 10. The final reading will be on the agenda for their December meeting.
Once the final reading is voted on, the new policy will go into effect.
The new policy states that 10 parent notes will be accepted during one full school year.
If a parent has already turned in parent notes for this school year, they will need to deduct that number from the 10 that will be allotted for the rest of the year.
For example, if a parent has already used four parent notes, after December they will have six parent notes to use for the rest of the school year.
The next board meeting is set to take place at 5:30 p.m. on Tue., Dec. 13.