As part of ongoing efforts to place a school resource officer (SRO) on every school campus, Pike County Schools will soon be adding a floating SRO to service the elementary schools.
House Bill 63, which passed the Kentucky General Assembly and was signed into law by Gov. Andy Beshear in 2022, mandates an SRO be placed on every school campus in Kentucky.
Currently, Pike County Schools have an SRO placed on every high school campus and safety officers placed in every elementary school.
Now, according to Dr. Reed Adkins, superintendent for Pike County Schools, they will be adding a floating SRO who will rotate through the elementary schools.
“We actually have safety people in all our elementary schools now,” said Adkins. “So what this will do is add additional security to all our campuses.”
While the current SROs in the high schools and the safety officers in the elementary schools remain at their assigned campuses, Adkins said, the new SRO will rotate through the elementary campuses and be available for additional support if necessary.
“It will be an additional person that will be floating,” Adkins said. “So if we need support at a school … they can go straight to them as well.”
The Pike County Sheriff's Department is currently in search of a certified SRO to fill the position, Adkins said, and in the meantime, they may put a deputy in place until the find someone to permanently fill the role.
Adkins said he is pleased with the current SROs and safety officers who service the schools and he is confident that the campuses are safe places for children.
“I think our SROs are second to none,” said Adkins. “And I think our schools are as safe as they can possibly be.”