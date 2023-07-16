Pike County School District Superintendent Dr. Reed Adkins achieved a performance level of exemplary for the 2021-22 school year.
All five board members participated in the evaluation process at the Pike County Board of Education meeting on Tuesday, July 11.
The evaluation was based on seven standards of performance that include strategic leadership, instructional leadership, cultural leadership, human resource leadership, managerial leadership, collaborative leadership and influential leadership.
This is the eighth year in a row Adkins has received exemplary in every category.
The board members expressed their appreciation for Adkins.
“Dr. Adkins leads Pike County Schools with heart,” said Board Member Stephany Lowe. “He understands the needs of the county, puts the kids first and shows respect and value for the employees; in my opinion, Pike County Schools are in the best shape ever, due to Dr Adkins’ leadership.”
Board Member Dewayne Abshire agreed.
“I felt Dr. Adkins has done an exemplary job and our district is very strong,” said Abshire. “We have made a lot of upgrades in the schools, the facilities look great and, especially through COVID, I think they have done a wonderful job trying to keep kids educated and getting what they need.”
Board Member Ireland “Heavy” Blankenship echoed those sentiments.
“I think I can speak for the board members when I say that we are pleased with Dr. Adkins’ performance as superintendent this past school year,” said Blankenship. “He has demonstrated once again with his exemplary performance that he is an instructional leader both in our district, as he cultivates prospective staff through the Principal Prep Program, and an instructional leader throughout the state as he has mentored three new superintendents over the last few years.”
In the summary of the evaluation, the Pike County Board recognized Dr. Adkins for continuing to be a 21st century instruction leader for the district as he implements the Principal Prep Program and for being a mentor for up and coming superintendents in our state.
“Really, it’s not about me,” said Adkins. “It’s about the team we built and that team does really well; those high marks are because of our team, not me.”
The next board meeting is set to take place at 5:30 p.m. on August 8.