Students at Pike County Schools will soon be playing on new and improved playground equipment as the district is updating the outdoor play areas at the elementary schools.
Once complete, every playground will have updated equipment and be fully handicap accessible.
According to Reed Adkins, superintendent for Pike County Schools, work has already begun at three of the elementary schools: Belfry Elementary, Valley Elementary and Johns Creek Elementary.
While the majority of elementary schools are getting a playground expansion, Adkins said the Johns Creek playground had to be moved and started over entirely, as it needed to be moved out of the flood plain.
Adkins said during his time as principal at Johns Creek, every time the water got up, even if it didn’t get near the building, it would wash the mulch out of the playground, costing the school a massive amount of money and causing the Johns Creek students to go weeks without a playground.
“It was costing a tremendous amount of money,” said Adkins. “Plus, we’d have to go a week to dry it out and another week to put mulch back, so sometimes they were going two weeks without a playground.”
Although the playground at Johns Creek is costly, according to Adkins, upwards of about $150,000, it will end up saving the district money in the long run.
“Anytime you do a playground, it’s expensive,” said Adkins.
The expansions at the other playgrounds will cost the district around $30,000 to $40,000.
Adkins said the cost is worth the benefit for the children to have a safer, more accessible place to play.