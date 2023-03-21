Students in the Pike County Schools District now have a unique opportunity when it comes to taking the ACT.
According to Dr. Reed Adkins, superintendent of Pike County Schools, about two years ago, the board made a decision to pay for the ACT for all 10th grade students in the district.
Pike County Schools Instructional Supervisor Phillip Birchfield said that decision was vital in helping to prepare kids for the test when they take it as a junior.
“Because the board has done that, by the time they take the state assessment as a junior, they can take three ACTs for free,” Birchfield said.
By the time students take the ACT as a junior, Birchfield said, if they’ve taken it two or three times before, it will help to improve their score.
Adkins agreed.
“I think being comfortable will get you two or three points,” said Adkins. “And that comfort will come from what we’re doing right now.”
Along with the free test, students can also participate in a mastery prep program, which, Birchfield said, is aligned with the ACT.
As part of the program, Birchfield said, students will take a series of tests and complete lessons that align with their skills.
Students will take a pre-test in August, Birchfield said, to determine which skills they excel in and which skills need work.
From there, according to Birchfield, they are assigned lessons to complete that will help strengthen their skills in all areas.
The students will be tested again mid-year, Birchfield said, to check for growth.
The post-test takes place in February, Birchfield said.
The mastery prep program also affords juniors the opportunity to participate in a four-hour boot camp, Birchfield said, which takes place one week before the ACT.
Birchfield went on to say the boot camp also offers a resource book for the students.
Adkins said he is proud of the board for making the decision to help students better prepare for the ACT.
“How much more prepared are they than we were,” said Adkins. ‘I think we’re doing a better job than we’ve ever done in preparing our kids educationally.”