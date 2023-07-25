This coming school year, the Pike County Schools District will be seeing some big changes.
According to Pike County Schools District Superintendent Dr. Reed Adkins, the district has three major construction projects that will be taking place during the upcoming school year.
“This will not affect the overall learning, but when entering and exiting the campuses, it may slow traffic down a little bit,” he said.
Two of the construction projects, Adkins said, include expansion projects at Millard School and Mullins School.
The third construction project, Adkins said, is the construction of a new vocational school.
Groundbreaking for the vocational school, he said, is tentatively set for September.
The district is also expecting new buses, Adkins said.
However, Adkins said, the school year may begin with a shortage, as the new buses haven’t arrived yet.
“We may have to look at doubling up for a little while until we get those buses at the district,” he said.
The district is ready to welcome students back into the classrooms, Adkins said, and maintenance crews and staff members have been working tirelessly to ensure a nice, inviting atmosphere for their return.
“Right now, I’m really impressed with the shape our buildings are in,” said Adkins. “Our maintenance crews have done an outstanding job, along with our custodians and teachers, in the buildings already.”
This year’s school calendar is very similar to the previous year, Adkins said, with a full week off during Thanksgiving, a lengthy winter break and a full week off in the spring.
The first day for teachers, Adkins said, is Monday, Aug. 7 and the first day for students is Wed., Aug. 9.
Adkins said he is optimistic about what the upcoming school year will bring.
“We’ve seen great strides in our principals, our teachers and our students in relation to our academic performances,” said Adkins. “I think we’re going to see really big things this year.”