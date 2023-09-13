The Pike County Retired Teachers Association will hold its quarterly meeting at 10:45 a.m. on Sept. 19, on the third floor of the Pike County Public Library, at 126 Lee Avenue, Pikeville. The meeting will feature authors Philip Haywood and Phillip Johnson and door prizes will be given out.
