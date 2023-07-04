The Pike County Retired Teachers Association held its 2022-2023 memorial meeting at the Pike County Library, Lee Avenue, in Pikeville June 20.
All the retirees received a warm welcome, and attendees engaged in a patriotic moment as they saluted the United States flag and recited the Pledge of Allegiance.
Former President Morgan Chapman introduced the topics for discussion, which included the PCRTA 2023-2024 election, new business issues involving the KRTA by-laws, and its annual memorial dedication recognizing the Pike County Retired Teachers who passed away in 2022-2023.
The PCRTA experienced various illnesses and hardships within its executive board in 2023. However, most executive members were ready to renew their positions for 2023-2024. Mr. Morgan Chapman maintained his position as the 2023-2024 PCRTA president. Mrs.Garlene Layne-Abshire resumed her position as PCRTA vice president, and Mrs. Mary Alice Hunt will remain the organization's secretary/treasurer for the 2023-2024 scheduled year. Each PCRTA nominee proudly accepted their responsibilities as the officers continued to conduct the meeting proficiently.
First, Mrs. Mary Alice Hunt gave the treasurer's report, emphasizing expenditures and other activities since the March meeting. At each table, the attendees received a copy of the March 21, 2023, minutes. All those present approved the treasurer's report and the March meeting minutes.
Next, the retired teachers discussed the possibility of changing the day for their scheduled quarterly meetings from Tuesday to Thursday due to conflicts. KRTA by-laws state that all quarterly meetings shall be held on the third Tuesday of March, June, September and December. After a group discussion and the inability to reach a consensus, the attendees decided to table the issue until the next quarterly meeting.
The June Memorial meeting, organized to honor those Pike County retired teachers who passed away during the designated years, stresses the importance of recognizing these resolute educators. Mrs. Mary Alice Hunt and her memorial committee worked diligently to organize this remembrance. President Chapman read a poem titled" You Made A Difference " and sang a song, "It Is Well With My Soul." Mrs. Linda Titus announced the eighteen deceased teachers individually. Mrs. Garlene Layne-Abshire rang the bell after each name, and Cathy Bartley lit a candle to show honor and dedication to each teacher who passed away in 2022-2023. The Pike County Retired Teachers Association also provided a certificate containing the deceased teacher's name mailed to family members.
The PCRTA June meeting proved to be a success. The retired teachers elected officers for 2023-2024, the attendees addressed KRTA by-laws and local issues, and the members participated in the association's annual Memorial tribute to those retired teachers who had passed away in 2022-2023. The meeting closed with door prizes and friendly goodbyes.
The next meeting will be held Sept. 19.