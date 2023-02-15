Fifth grade students from Pike County and Pikeville Independent schools wrote essays telling why their grandparent should be the AARP/Kentucky Grandparent of the Year.
Pike County Retired Teachers have been coordinating the contest for over 20 years, according to a statement from the PCRTA.
The statement said the PCRTA secures local school participation, promotes the contest and serves as local judges. They also give monetary awards to each school winner.
This year the winner is Lexie Wells from Millard Elementary. She will be attending the board meeting of Pike County Schools on Feb. 16 to read her essay and receive a awards. Lexie’s essay is being submitted for district competition.
Second place winner is Mason Justice from Kimper Elementary.
Third place goes to Will Rauth from Valley Elementary.
Both boys are also invited to attend the board meeting to receive awards.
PCRTA would like to thank the teachers and their students who participated in this contest, the statement said.