The Pike County Republican Party will hold its Lincoln Dinner on April 15.
The event will be held at the Appalachian Wireless Arena. Doors will open at 5:15 p.m. and the dinner and keynote speakers will begin at 6 p.m.
The event, according to organizers, is a “night to gather and celebrate Pike County’s Republican Party,” as well as to recognize the county’s newly-elected Republican officials and hear from candidates for Kentucky constitutional officers who are seeking nominations in the May primary.
The keynote speakers are expected to include 2023 Republican primary candidates for governor, secretary of state, auditor, agriculture commissioner and treasurer.
Dinner tickets are $50 and checks may be mailed to the Pike County Republican Party at P.O. Box 1167, Pikeville, KY 41502. Tickets may also be purchased by visiting, https://bit.ly/40Ah7ez.
Sponsorships are available. For more information on sponsorships, text or call, (606) 422-9995.