A Remote Area Medical clinic is scheduled for Aug. 26 and Aug. 27 at East Ridge High School at Lick Creek.
The RAM mission is to prevent pain and alleviate suffering by providing free, quality healthcare to those in need.
The RAM clinic is sponsored by the Elkhorn City Heritage Council, The Dream Center, Pikeville Medical Center and by Aetna Insurance.
According to Emalene Lee with ECHC, people seeking care should come early.
“The patient parking lot at ERHS will open at Midnight, Friday night, August 25 and the clinic doors will open at 6 a.m., Saturday, Aug. 26,” Lee said. “It’s on a first-come, first-served basis.”
Lee said this year’s clinic will offer Vision, Dental and general Medical services.
“We have been blessed to have such wonderful volunteers to provide these services,” Lee said. “The University of Pikeville’s School of Optometry will provide vision care, the University of Louisville’s School of Dentistry will provide dental care and general medical care will be handled by PMC.”
Lee said in addition to these care providers, Kentucky Home Place and the Pike County Health Department will be on-hand.
“Something new this year is a federal Black Lung screening trailer will be on site,” Lee said. “Those who are working or who have worked in the coal mining industry can get screened during the clinic.”
Lee said that, in addition to the vision, dental and medical care, this year, several area animal clinics will be on-hand to provide vouchers for spaying/neutering of pets.
“We will even have barbers who will provide free haircuts,” Lee said. “But volunteers are still needed for the event.”
To volunteer to help you can go to www.ramusa.org and click on Lick Creek clinic and then click on volunteer.
“This is a great opportunity for people to get care they may otherwise not be able to afford,” Lee said.