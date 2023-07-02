Pike County native Hillard Blake Newsome will be signing his books at the Pike County Public Library July 15.
Newsome was born in 1934 at Caney. Here he was educated in a two-room schoolhouse. After graduating from Virgie High School, he married Melster Prater and moved to Louisville, where he worked for General Electric for over 35 years.
In 1952, Hillard found Jesus Christ and has been active in the church ever since.
He helped organize the Antioch Old Regular Baptist Church in Louisville and serves the Northern New Salem Association of the Old Regular Baptist as clerk.
Retiring in 1990, Newsome now enjoys church, his grandchildren and nature.
He is employed by Schoppen Horst Funeral Home, in Brooks. His writings are often published in the Appalachian News-Express.
Newsome will be signing his books at the Pike County Public Library at 126 Lee Avenue in Pikeville from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. July 15.