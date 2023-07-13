The Pike County Public Library will be hosting a book signing by Tristian Schemanski, author of “Lydia Lemon on Joy: A Fruit of the Spirit” at 11 a.m. on July 14 at the Lee Avenue library.
Schemanski is the daughter of an Air Force veteran and the wife of a medical student. Growing up, she has always faced change with the military life she lived; however, the one thing that stayed constant was God. The Bible has taught her how to be a person of faith, love and joy. She has a heart for children to be able to learn the same things and more.
About “Lydia Lemon on Joy: A Fruit of the Spirit”:
“It was the perfect day, bright and sunny, with all of her friends running around outside having the time of their lives. But then plop. Lydia Lemon felt a wet drop fall onto her hand. Is Lydia’s birthday completely ruined, or will she be able to turn this rain into something fun?”