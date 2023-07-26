A Pike County man who had five outstanding warrants was recently arrested on several charges, including trafficking in a controlled substance.
According to an arrest citation written by Kentucky State Police Trooper Timothy Smith, while patrolling in the Ransom community, Smith observed a male subject standing outside of his residence.
Smith observed the subject to be Roman S. Coleman, 32, of Dials Branch, Ransom, who had five active warrants for his arrest at that time.
Smith, the citation said, found that Coleman had five active warrants.
While placing Coleman under arrest, Smith wrote, a baggie containing around 2 grams of methamphetamine was discovered in Coleman’s left front pocket.
After gaining consent to search Coleman’s vehicle, the citation said, troopers found over 40 empty baggies in the glove box.
The baggies were taken into evidence, the citation said, and will be sent to the lab for testing to determine what type of content was inside.
While questioning Coleman about stolen batteries believed to be in his possession, Smith wrote, Coleman admitted that he had three of the batteries.
The batteries belonged to Diversified Oil and Gas Company, according to the citation.
Coleman told troopers he bought the batteries from another male, the citation said.
Coleman was transported to and lodged in the Pike County Detention Center on charges of first-degree possession of a controlled substance first-offense (methamphetamine), first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance first-offense (greater than or equal to 2 grams of methamphetamine), receiving stolen property and failure to appear in court.