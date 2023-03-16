A proposed budget and an audit report were part of the agenda during the Pike County Public Library District Board of Trustees meeting March 10.
The board heard the first reading of the proposed budget for the fiscal year ending June 30, 2024.
Delania Adkins, director of libraries, said the proposed budget contains no major changes from the current budget.
The board will vote on the proposed budget during its April meeting after a second reading.
An audit of the library district was presented and contained no comments, indicating a clear audit.
“This clear audit is just a further example of the work being done by the employees and this board,” Adkins said. “We have a dedicated group of employees.”
In other business, the board voted to close the downtown Pikeville branch April 20 and 21 due to Hillbilly Days with other branches remaining open. All library branches will be closed April 22.
Adkins gave the board the service report for February.
“The district held 76 programs during the month with 2,358 people attending those programs,” Adkins said. “In addition to the many services and programs the libraries offer, one that seems to be forgotten is the notary services.
“We offer notary services, free of charge, at all library locations,” Adkins said. “People just need to stop by a library if they need things notarized.”
The next meeting of the board is scheduled for 3 p.m. April 13.