The Pike County Junior Conservation Board will be hosting their annual Back to School to School Kickoff to welcome new members to the board.
The event will take place from 3:45-5:30 p.m. on Aug. 30.
The event is open to all Pike County and Pikeville Independent students in grades 8-12.
Food will be provided.
The Junior Conservation Board gives students the opportunity to learn how to conduct professional meetings, earn community service hours, learn to work together as a team, host camp days, community service projects and plan activities and other events.
The event will take place at, 115 Zebulon Heights, Pikeville.
For more information, call, (606) 432-4695.