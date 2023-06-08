Pike County Farm Bureau has announced its 2023 scholarship recipients.
“We are always looking for ways to help our membership and our community,” the organization said in a statement. “We believe helping these bright individuals reach their academic goals is one of the best ways to give back to each of them, our members and our neighbors.”
The recipients are:
• Kierra Akers, Belfry High School;
• Kolin Blackburn, Brianna Coleman, Kiersten Coleman and Paula Gommels, East Ridge High School;
• Andrew Mounts and Kori Murphy, Phelps High School;
• Kenson Childers, Peyton Compton, Hunter Ryan Justice, Abigail Ratliff and Luke Thornsbury, Pike Central High School;
• Kirsten Chloe Lopez Olegario and Grant Allen Scott, Pikeville High School;
• Aimee Compton, Caroline Lyons and Faith Newsom, Shelby Valley High School.