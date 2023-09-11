The Pike County Conservation District is hosting an appliance buyback for Pike County residents.
The buyback will take place from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on the following dates: Sept. 25 at the Belcher Lot; Sept. 26 at the Marrowbone Road Lot; Sept. 27 at the Belfry Road Lot; Sept. 28 at the Phelps Road Lot; Sept. 29 at the Johns Creek Recycling Center; and Oct. 2 at Robinson Creek.
Accepted appliances include stoves, refrigerators, washers, dryers, dishwashers, microwaves, deep freezers, air conditioners, heat pumps and hot water tanks.
The buyback is for Pike County residents only, businesses and out of county residents may not participate.
Must have a picture ID with a Pike County address to participate.
Individuals will receive $15 for large items, $7.50 for medium items and $5 for small items.
For more information, call the Pike County Conservation District at, (606) 432-4695.