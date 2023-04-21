For the first time in several years, the Pike County Clerk’s Office will receive the end of the year surplus back from the fiscal court.
During the Pike County Fiscal Court (PCFC) April 18 meeting, Pike County Clerk Darrell Pugh asked the court to return the $143,561.51 surplus which came from the clerk’s office's end of year audit.
The motion was approved with a 3-1 vote.
In a previous PCFC meeting, Pugh asked the court for $200,000.
That request was denied.
Pugh said he came to that first meeting not really sure what he was asking for, as he had only been in office for a few days.
“I guess it really showed,” said Pugh. “I really didn’t know what I was asking for.”
During this meeting, however, Pugh said he was simply asking for money that came from the clerk’s office to be returned there.
“I’m just here today to ask for you to return the money to the clerk’s office because that’s where it came from,” he said.
Pugh said the clerk’s office is in need of equipment, more employees and help with the day-to-day operations.
Five new employees have been hired, Pugh said, and he would like to add two more.
Pike County Judge-Executive Ray Jones said that money is given to the court for a reason.
“We’re on a shoestring budget here,” said Jones. “That’s money that was returned to the fiscal court for a reason. We don’t have any other way to raise revenue besides raise taxes.”
Jones went on to say he would be willing to work with the clerk’s office if Pugh would provide an itemized statement of the things they need and where the money will go.
That, however, would be difficult, Pugh said, as the money would be used for day to day operations.
“I don’t have … trouble trying to come back with an itemized list,” said Pugh. “It’s just hard to tell you what I’m going to need the money for six months or a year from now.”
Jones still stood firm that the money is returned to the court for a reason and should remain there.
The commissioners disagreed.
Commissioners Clinard “Bubby” Adkins and Oriville Blackburn both said the money came from the clerk’s office and belongs in the clerk’s office.
Adkins made the motion to return the surplus to the clerk’s office.
The motion was approved with a “Yes” vote from all three commissioners and a “No” vote from Jones.