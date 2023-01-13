Pike County clerk Darrell Pugh presented his 2023 budget to the Pike County Fiscal Court during a special meeting Jan. 6 which initially included a request for $200,000 from the fiscal court — a move questioned by Judge-Executive Ray Jones.
“In this budget, it looks like you’re asking for a $200,000 supplement from the fiscal court,” Jones said.
“Yes sir,” Pugh said. “The previous clerk indicated there would be a $200,000 to $300,000 surplus and we’re a little different from surrounding counties as we have a zero out, so I actually put in $2,400 in to get it (the clerk’s office) started for the new year.”
Jones said the court has not been subsidizing the clerk’s office.
“The problem with this is we didn’t subsidize the clerk’s office when Rhonda Taylor was clerk and I didn’t find this out until yesterday,” Jones said. “This was not budgeted for and therefore not included in the budget and if we provide a $200,000 subsidy to the clerk that means I’ve got to cut $200,000 somewhere either the road department, public works, senior citizens or fire departments because the budget has got to match.
“I checked with every county around us,” Jones said. “Floyd County doesn’t subsidize the clerk’s office, neither does Harlan County and Magoffin County gives the clerk’s office between $20,000 to $30,000 a year but it gets about that much back, and most county clerks end up returning money to the county.”
Jones said it was around 5 p.m. Jan. 5 when he found out about Pugh’s request for money.
“What Clerk Taylor said at her last fiscal court meeting she attended was that she planned on returning $200,000 to $300,000 to the fiscal court and we haven’t received that,” Jones said. “Obviously, if there was a subsidy, I haven’t seen a plan as to what that money would be used for.”
Jones also explained that while the fiscal court budget is set on a fiscal year, the clerk’s office budget is set on calendar year.
“I don’t want to think we should treat the clerk’s office any differently now than last year,” Jones said. “If there is money to be returned obviously that’s something in my opinion the clerk can come to the court with, and we can discuss but you are coming in here with no notice to the court and asking for $200,000 that I would have to find a place to pull it out of the budget isn’t right.”
Pike County, Pugh said, is unique.
“I’ve been clerk for four days,” Pugh said. “I’m sure there are tricks of the trade that I’m not aware of yet but I don’t think any of those counties you mentioned has a zero out like Pike County.”
Zero out means the outgoing clerk leaves zero balance to the incoming clerk pending an audit which is completed in June.
“Well, they all have to balance their budgets,” Jones said. “It’s not that we don’t want to help the clerk but you’re asking for $200,000 that’s not budgeted and that we find out about this last minute, it would’ve been nice to know this request was going to be made and also we’ve not seen a plan on how this money would be spent.”
Jones explained that he doesn’t have any place to go to subsidize the fiscal court.
“If we run into financial difficulties, I don’t have anyone to turn to except the taxpayers,” Jones said. “And since I’ve been judge, we have not raised taxes and if we run into a problem down the road, I don’t want to be in a position to have to raise taxes.
“I can not support with such short notice with no plan, a $200,000 supplement,” Jones said. “Now, if there is money to be returned to the court, I’ll be happy to sit down with you but if we give you $200,000 now, that means cuts somewhere else.”
When asked what the money would be used for, Pugh said staffing issues.
“There has been a problem with understaffing,” Pugh said. “I didn’t run the previous office but I’ve hired five more people as my intention is to open the Elkhorn City office to two days a week, open the Phelps office two days a week and the Belfry office at least three days a week.
“I’ve got to have money to do this,” Pugh said. “Back in the day of Lillian Pearl Elliott, there was a relationship with the court and she would get subsidy money and she would pay it back so I don’t look at this as a gift, but as an advance.”
However, Jones responded that the situation then was different.
“If you need an advance to cover payroll that would be like Harlan County advancing $20,000 to $24,000 and the clerk would pay it back,” Jones said. “There’s a big difference when Lillian Pearl was clerk because the county was getting $12.5 million in coal severance tax money, but we don’t have that luxury now.”
Jones also pointed out regarding staffing, that the road department is short one person at each lot and there are only seven people in the public works department to take care of more than 100 pieces of property.
“My proposal is if there is money like clerk Taylor said, $200,000 to $300,000 that will be returned to the court, if there’s that much money, you can come back to the court and we can discuss,” Jones said. “But to simply say here’s $200,000, I can’t support that now, these gentlemen (county commissioners) may want to support that but it’s got to come from somewhere.”
Jones suggested that Pugh zero out the subsidy and if there is $200,000 to $300,000 returned to the court as suggested by Taylor, then Pugh could return to the court, and they would discuss the issue then.
In the meantime, Jones suggested Pugh float those newly-hired employees to other offices and departments.
Jones did say that he would be in favor of an advance, to be repaid, like Harlan County to help Pugh get his office going and be able to bring in fees.
Pugh left the meeting to discuss with his staff and returned and announced he would stick with 22 employees so he wouldn’t have to submit a new budget.
“I’ll be back in June after the prior clerk’s audit is completed to see if any of the surplus money returned can be allocated so I can put the additional employees on then,” Pugh said.
Jones said the court wants to work with Pugh.
“I’ll be happy to work with you if at the next fiscal court meeting Jan. 17, you can come back and if you need help to cover payroll we’ll see what we can do,” Jones said.