Pike County 4-H is expanding opportunities this year.
Pike County homeschool students in grades 4-8 are invited to join the Pike County 4-H Homeschool Club.
According to Pike County Extension Agent for 4-H Youth Development Sarah Shuler, the first meeting will take place from 10 a.m. until 12 p.m. on Sept. 28 at the Pike County Extension Office with monthly meetings to follow.
Pike County 4-H currently does outreach to all 20 schools within the county as well as a few other learning facilities, Shuler said, and when a community member reached out to ask about homeschool opportunities, they decided to develop a club.
“When we realized there was homeschooling, we wanted to offer programming to them as well,” said Shuler.
The homeschool club will be offering many lessons in the core categories 4-H provides.
“We’re going to be doing lessons in things like leadership, STEM, art, some nutrition and some environmental education,” said Shuler. “Among other things.”
Pike County 4-H is a great way for youth to become more involved in the community, Shuler said.
“Through providing (lessons in) leadership, we allow our youth to take those opportunities and grow in the community,” said Shuler.
The homeschool club will provide opportunities for students to hold positions such as president, vice president and secretary, Shuler said, as well as game and song leaders.
Additionally, Shuler said, club members will have the opportunity to pick one project book and create a project to be entered in the 4-H fair.
Like public school students, Shuler said, homeschool club students may enter their project to compete in the 4-H fair at county level with the chance to advance to state level.
Shuler said she is looking forward to working with more youth in Pike County.
“We’re really excited about it,” said Shuler. “Anyone in grades 4-8 are welcome to join us.”
To register for the Pike County 4-H Homeschool Club, contact Shuler via email at, sarah.shuler@uky.edu; or call, (606) 432-2534.
The Pike County Extension Office is located at, 148 Trivette Drive, Pikeville.