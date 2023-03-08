Pike Central Pep band to play for Martin County in state tournament

As an initiative to show good sportsmanship and have mountain teams supporting mountain teams, the Pike Central Pep Band will be traveling to Rupp Arena on March 16 to cheer on the Martin County Cardinals boys’ basketball team as they represent the region in the UK Healthcare Boys' Basketball Sweet 16.
Pike Central Band Director Jason Johnson said Martin County school officials reached out to him after a very “organic experience” they had at the regional tournament.
The Martin County band was unable to attend the regional tournament, Johnson said, so before the Pike Central (PC) game began, the band section sat empty.
The PC band took the opportunity to start setting up in the empty section, Johnson said, and as they did so, they began making friends with some of the Martin County kids.
As the game neared the end, Johnson said, the PC band members all took their seats to prepare to play for their school.
However, Johnson said, the Martin County game went into overtime.
Because they had made friends and been treated so well, Johnson said, the PC band members began to cheer for Martin County as they played in overtime.
This led to the cheerleaders and fans cheering for the band to play for them.
“In that moment,” said Johnson, “my band started playing for them in this amazing, organic camaraderie that evolved out of the situation.”
Johnson said the PC band members all felt good about how they were treated by the fans, administrators and cheerleaders of Martin County.
“It was a good experience of kids supporting kids,” said Johnson.
After the tournament, Johnson said, Martin County school officials reached out to him to thank him for the support from the band during the game.
“They were appreciative of us playing,” said Johnson. “And I was appreciative of the way they treated our kids.”
Martin County school officials asked Johnson during the call, he said, if they could extend this camaraderie at Rupp Arena.
Johnson agreed, he said, as his students were already asking how they could support Martin County during the state tournament.
Dr. Timothy Cline, principal of Pike Central and Dr. Reed Adkins, superintendent of Pike County Schools, both extended their support, Johnson said.
Johnson said he is excited to relay the message to his kids that they will be playing for Martin County at Rupp Arena.
“It’s going to be a neat conversation about good sportsmanship,” said Johnson. “And how we are all Eastern Kentuckians and we all support each other.”