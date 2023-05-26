Two brothers from Pike County,were over the moon on May 19 as they cleaned up in an entrepreneurial contest sponsored by the Williamson (West Virginia) Health and Wellness Center and walked away $1,000 richer.
Jonah and Jay Moon are the owners of Moon Boys — a shoe cleaning, restoration and customization business they operate from the home. Jonah is a seventh-grade student at Mullins and Jay is a fifth grader at Johns Creek.
The brothers captured the first-place honors during WHWC’s Mountain Moguls, a program designed to encourage school age children to consider creating their own business. Mountain Moguls is overseen by WHWC’s New Heights Consortium.
“It is important for these students to get out there and understand there are so many opportunities to have your own business and to be your own boss,” said New Heights Director Deysha Smith. “There is nothing that is too big or too small.”
Smith and New Heights Training Director Nathaniel Siggers explained Mountain Moguls, formerly known as Coal Tank, invites students to develop ideas for businesses, services or products. The program includes schools throughout Pike County and Mingo and Logan counties in West Virginia at all grade levels from elementary through high school.
“These students and their businesses show the rest of the world that we are just as smart as they are,” Siggers said. “We have a lot of talented and creative young people in this region. We need to encourage and support them. Our slogan at Williamson Health and Wellness Center is ‘Being different on purpose.’ That is exactly what Mountain Moguls does.”
As part of the program, participants must “pitch” or make proposals concerning their ideas before a panel of judges, Siggers said. The presentations were judged on creativity, business plan, profit margin, target audience and product knowledge.
A trio of Kermit, West Virginia, PK-8 fifth graders won second place in the competition and took home a $500 prize for their efforts. Ava Deskins, Braylee Kirk and Khole Marcum are the owners and operators of Glimmering Goodies.
Taking third place and a $300 check were Madison Maynard and Aubrey Fletcher, fifth-grade students at Lenore, West Virginia, PK-8. Their business is Fletcher and Maynard Pyro Printing.
Judges for the event were Chris Dotson, Jarrod Dean and Kelly Warren. Dotson is the owner of C.C. Coffee and Tea Interests and the president of the Tug Valley Chamber of Commerce. Dean is the executive director of the Williamson Parks and Recreation Commission and has two entrepreneurial endeavors: Southern Mercantile and D5 Designs. Warren is the owner and operator of Hair Therapy and a former cosmetology instructor at Southern West Virginia Community and Technical College.
A video showcase was also presented which highlighted Belfry High School students Neal Copley and Braxton Hatfield. The two seniors have developed a biodegradable plastic. They have won state and regional contests for their project and competed in the Regeneron International Science and Engineering Fair in Dallas on May 13-19.
The Mountain Moguls program was held in the Frank Welch Auditorium at Belfry High School.