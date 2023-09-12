Allegations of inappropriate behavior have been made against a Pike County teacher.
According to Pike Schools Superintendent Dr. Reed Adkins, Nathan Coleman, teacher and assistant football coach at Belfry High School, handed in his resignation on Sept. 12 in light of these allegations.
The school district released the following statement:
“Pike County Schools is aware of allegations of improprieties against a district employee.
Due to the nature of the allegations, several state agencies are involved in this matter. Therefore, we are very limited as to what can be discussed. We ask that you respect the position we are in as Pike County Schools will continue to exhaust all resources to ensure the safety and welfare of all students in our district.
Our commitment to student privacy and confidentiality is outlined by the Family Educational Rights and Privacy Act (FERPA) which prohibits us from disclosing any specifics about the investigation. We kindly ask for your understanding and patience during the investigation into this matter.
Considering the fact that several state agencies are involved, we would caution anyone from sharing rumors, as this could greatly impact the investigative process.
The safety of our students is of our utmost concern. We value your understanding and cooperation at this time.”