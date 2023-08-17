During its Aug. 8 meeting, the Pike County Board of Education recognized the top Head Start programs in the Big Sandy Region.
Among the 63 classrooms in the Big Sandy Area Action Program, Pike County Head Start programs had 10 programs in the top 20.
According to Pike County Schools Early Childhood Program Director Patricia Collins, there are 21 Head Start classrooms and four state funded preschool classrooms in Pike County. .
“We recognized the top 20 head start programs in the region based on observation of student-teacher interaction,” said Collins. “The instructors did not know when the observations would take place, they were not given a notice and their performance speaks volumes.”
Superintendent Dr. Reed Adkins said he is proud of the Pike County Head Start Program.
“We have honestly come to expect Pike County Head Start programs to be in the top 20,” said Dr. Adkins. “Mrs.Collins does a phenomenal job running our programs, we have the best teachers and we are very proud of them.”
The top Pike County Head Start Programs are: Number one — Johns Creek B; number two — Kimper; number five — Belfry B, number seven — Belfry C; number eight — Bevins A, Dorton, Johns Creek A; number 14 — Belfry A; number 17 — Mullins; and number 19 — Elkhorn City B.