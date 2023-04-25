Plans to address overcrowding at two Pike County elementary schools continue to move forward.
During the April 11 Pike County Board of Education meeting, the board voted to approve the initial BG-1 for the Mullins and Millard Elementary Classroom Additions.
Dr. Reed Adkins, superintendent of Pike County Schools, said the additions will help to solve a lot of major problems at both schools.
According to Barry Birchfield, construction coordinator and director of pupil personnel, the plan includes adding eight additional classrooms to Mullins and four additional classrooms to Millard.
The new classrooms at Millard will be built on the Fishtrap side, said Birchfield, where a wing had been started when the school was initially built, but not completed due to lack of funds.
At Mullins, Birchfield said, the expansion will be on the Pike Central side of the building. Although this will take parking spaces away, Birchfield said, they will regain those spaces around the driveway, as they plan to blacktop several areas.
When the expansion is complete, Birchfield said, it will change how pick-up and drop-off will work at Mullins, separating parent traffic and bus traffic.
Adkins said this change will make things safer.
“It will separate your parent traffic from your bus traffic, that’ll make it even safer,” said Adkins. “We’ve actually done a good job with that considering the limited space we have.”
Birchfield agreed.
“It’s going to save them a lot of headaches,” said Birchfield. “And a lot of worry in the evenings.”
Additionally, Adkins said, the plan will include adding two more restrooms at Mullins and expanding the lunchroom to include approximately 96 more seats.
This will solve the current issues with student lunchtimes, Adkins said.
Board Member Stephany Lowe agreed.
“And another big problem it will solve, we’ll be able to get those babies back from Johns Creek,” she said.
Due to lack of space, Lowe said in a previous meeting, Mullins Head Start students are bussed to Johns Creek for learning every day.
The projects will be worked on simultaneously, said Adkins, and are expected to take about eight months to complete.
The current plan is a more generalized scope of the work that can be done, provided by Summit Engineering, Birchfield said.
Once the plan is sent in to the Kentucky Department of Education, Birchfield said, they can form a more detailed look at what to expect.
Birchfield said they’re excited to get started and give these schools the space they so desperately need.
“We’re real, real excited, we’ve talked before here about how both of those schools … are extremely overcrowded,” said Birchfield. “And what things they’ll be able to do with adequate spacing.”
Adkins agreed.
“I think when it’s all said and done,” said Adkins, “those schools will be where they need to be.”
The next board meeting is scheduled for 5:30 p.m. on May 9.