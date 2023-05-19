Jailey Hall has big dreams and she is determined to accomplish them as soon as possible.
Recently, Jailey graduated high school with a 3.95 grade point average after completing the Penn Foster Online curriculum in seven weeks.
She has since been accepted to the University of Pikeville.
Prior to her admission to Penn Foster, Jailey said, she was in eighth grade at Johns Creek Elementary.
With dreams of becoming a neurologist, she said, she wanted to find a way to speed up the process of earning her high school diploma so she can begin college courses earlier.
“I want to become a neurologist, and that takes a lot of time and a lot of schooling,” said Jailey. “So, the earlier I can get that done, the better.”
Jailey said she and her family began looking into Penn Foster because they offer a go-at-your-own-pace curriculum.
“We called them and they said they had a test I could take to test out of eighth grade,” said Jailey. “And I took it and got a 92 percent on it and started high school almost the same day.”
Just seven weeks later, Jailey said, she graduated with her high school diploma.
The biggest challenge she faced, Jailey said, was the numerous tests she had to take.
Alicia Hall, Jailey’s mother, said Jailey took about 15 tests per week during her time with Penn Foster.
The school provided a lot of resources and notes to study, Jailey said, and she spent at least three to four hours per day, seven days per week, dedicated to studying.
Alicia said Jailey is a night owl and would stay up late at night studying.
“She’s just always been into studying and learning,” said Alicia. “She really enjoys it.”
Jailey said she plans to dedicate all of her free time to studying during her time at UPike and has no plans to join any extracurriculars that may distract her from her studies.
“My hope is that I will do well at UPike and get to transfer and go to medical school,” Jailey said.
Alicia said Jailey has just blown her family away with her accomplishments and they are excited to see what is in store for her future.
“We’re really proud of everything she’s done,” said Alicia. “I think she has a really bright future ahead of her.”