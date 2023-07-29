One topic discussed during the July 24 Pikeville City Commission meeting was Pickleball.
VirnaLisa Stambaugh, USA Pickleball ambassador, addressed issues with the commission regarding lighting, additional courts and listing “open play” times at the Bob Amos courts.
"I feel that more people would play longer if some additional lighting could be placed on the Pickleball courts side," Stambaugh said. "Also, during the hot and humid days, people would be more apt to play either in the morning hours or in the evenings."
Stambaugh also inquired about putting six additional courts in addition to the three courts already in use at Bob Amos Park.
"We are seeing a lot more players coming and the courts are filled," Stambaugh said. “Six additional courts would help alleviate most of the wait time to play."
Stambaugh asked if the commission could post a schedule of “open play” — times during which a player who wants to play a pickup game would be able to find other players there ready to play.
Pikeville Mayor Jimmy Carter addressed the issues brought up by Stambaugh.
"We do have some cameras up there so we will look at that and see how often the courts are being used and at what times," Carter said. "We'll take a look and see what we can do and we have thought about placing more courts in a couple of locations.
"If these courts are being used, we definitely want more people to use them," Carter said. "In regards to the lighting issue, we do have poles up there already so that should be no problem getting more lighting there.”
With the scheduling of “open play” times and days, Carter said it would be looked into.
Stambaugh explained that if the commission would set certain hours on certain day(s), that would show up on websites and apps that players use and would help visitors to the city know about those times.