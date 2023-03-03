Amid controversy over the lack of adequate ambulance service in parts of the area, the Pike County Fiscal Court held a special meeting in the Phelps community and took action in an attempt to help the ongoing problem there.
During the meeting, which was filled with two hours of public comment, Pike Judge-Executive Ray Jones made a motion, which was unanimously approved, to put a bid out for a trailer where they could base an ambulance crew and find a suitable location within the Phelps community to place it.
Jones said that, although it isn’t a perfect solution, placing an ambulance in the community is something the county can try to do as it seeks a more permanent solution.
“The court doesn’t have a fast fix,” said Jones. “But we want to take a positive step in getting ambulance service out here.”
To establish an ambulance service in the state of Kentucky, Jones said, a Certificate of Need (CON) is required.
Jones went on to say obtaining the CON is a legal process in which a hearing officer reviews applications and hears testimony and opposition and then either approves or denies the request.
Recently, Jones said, a group of people tried to obtain a CON to establish an ambulance service in Phelps, however, they were denied.
The PCFC is prepared to help them reapply for the CON, Jones said, but in the meantime, something needs to be done.
The average ambulance response time in Phelps, Jones said, is around an hour.
When severe illness or injury strikes, he said, there is a one hour window referred to as the “golden hour” in which the individual needs to receive medical care.
“It’s important to get somebody to the hospital within that first hour,” said Jones. “The problem is, it’s taking an hour just to get an ambulance here in a lot of cases.”
Several community members spoke about their personal experience with getting an ambulance in the area.
Jordan Blankenship, a firefighter, said that, when his grandmother suffered a massive heart attack, he had to load her lifeless body into a vehicle and drive out to meet an ambulance.
“With all due respect,” Blankenship said, “I had to load my grandmother up myself.”
Blankenship went on to say that, while the ambulance was transporting his grandmother to the hospital, they did not run their lights and sirens and they stopped at red lights.
When they reached the hospital, Blankenship said, the doctor told his grandmother she was lucky to be alive.
Another Phelps community member, Betty Mounts, spoke out about her personal experience.
In March of 2021, she said, her son suffered a massive heart attack.
It took at least two hours for an ambulance to reach him, Mounts said.
As he was en route to the hospital in the ambulance, she said, he passed away.
“We do need this ambulance service bad, really bad,” said Mounts. “And I’m willing to put extra money … on any bill to do that.”
Jones said there are many issues involved with trying to place an ambulance in Phelps.
One of the major problems they are facing is staffing issues, which was echoed throughout the meeting.
Bill Baker, director of local services for Lifeguard, said they only have 17 full time employees to serve all of Pike County.
“They are serving 50,000 people with 17 employees,” said Jones. “That’s a huge challenge.”
The court is also trying to address the staffing issue, Jones said, as they are partnering with Big Sandy Community and Technical College to get a grant for an EMT program.
Bringing EMT education to high school students came up during the meeting, and Jones said he will get in touch with Pike County Schools Superintendent Dr. Reed Adkins to see if that is something that can be established.
Funding is another challenge for establishing an ambulance service in Phelps, Jones said.
To purchase and equip an ambulance, Jones said, it costs around $350,000.
The cost to start an ambulance service is estimated to be between $750,000 and $1 million, Jones said, and a minimum of $7 million a year to sustain it, assuming you can find staff.
If people are willing to pay for ambulance service, that is an option to explore, Jones said.