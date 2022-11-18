It’s the season for decorating our homes and businesses for Christmas.
While it’s a fun family tradition, safety plays a role in keeping the holiday season a merry one.
Nick Fleming, public information officer for the Pikeville Fire Department, said there are some tips people can follow to keep the season jolly and safe.
“The first thing is not to overload your circuits,” Fleming said. “Some people have a tendency to plugging several strands of lights, one into another, and then plugging them into an extension cord or several power strips to extend the outlets and it is advised to only use one power strip.”
“Be sure if you’re using lights outside, that they are rated for outdoor use,” Fleming said. “When you bring your lights out, be sure to inspect the wiring looking for frayed or bare wires and faulty plugs which could cause a fire or an electrical shock.”
Many people prefer live Christmas trees and Fleming says that poses other possible dangers.
“If you have a live Christmas tree of course you need to keep it watered,” Fleming said. “A dried out tree poses a serious fire danger.”
Fleming also urged people to keep pets and small children away from Christmas trees.
“You may want to put some sort of barrier near your tree to keep small children or pets away to prevent them from knocking over the tree,” Fleming said. “That could cause serious injuries.”
When putting up decorations on outdoor trees or on the house, Fleming urges people to use caution when using ladders.
“We work a lot of calls of people falling off ladders,” Fleming said. “It’s always best that if you’re going to be on a ladder to have someone there with you to hold the ladder steady or maybe hand you items, that way you’re not working off a ladder alone.”
The holiday season also is the time people will use candles or tart burners. Fleming urges people to exercise caution when using these items.
“Any decoration you use that has a flame, be sure to keep them away from curtains or anything flammable,”
Fleming said. “This also applies to keeping lights that may get hot and could cause a fire.”
Fleming also urges people who may use inflatable decorations outdoors to make sure they are secure.
“These are something that really gained popularity a few years ago,” Fleming said. “Make sure you anchor those securely because if a wind comes up and those aren’t secure, they could get into a power line or create a traffic hazard that could cause a wreck.”
Fleming said the PIkeville Fire Department wishes everyone a happy and safe holiday season.